ASUS Chromebook Flip models fall to best prices in months from $520 (Save $80)

-
Save $80 From $520

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of ASUS Chromebook Flip models headlined by the flagship 14-inch C436 at $919.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, marks the third-best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in months. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form-factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, USB-C connectivity, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,900 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $520.

Other ASUS Chromebook models on sale:

Don’t forget that you can still score this similar 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook on sale for $429 right now. While you’ll be able to enjoy much of the same hybrid laptop and tablet functionality, this one is more affordable than the featured offerings. But otherwise, swing by our Chromebook guide for more.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

