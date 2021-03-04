Arlo’s Ultra 4K HomeKit cameras fall to new lows from $120 (Refurb, up to $370 off)

Today only, Woot is discounting several Arlo Ultra 4K smart cameras and bundles starting at $120 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the 2-camera system at $299.99. Having originally sold for $600, today’s offer is $140 under the Amazon all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the package.

Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and HomeKit support. There’s also integrated spotlights, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with two cameras, you’ll be able to surveil both the front and back yards, or any other combination of locations. Over 1,800 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. A 90-day warranty from Arlo is included, as well. Head below for more.

If the featured package isn’t quite what you’re in the market for, be sure to shop the rest of Woot’s 1-day Arlo camera sale. You’ll find higher-end Ultra 4K systems at upwards of $370 off, as well as add-on cameras to expand your existing setup at a notable discount. Check out all of the options right here.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more price cuts. Yesterday saw a collection of meross HomeKit accessories go on sale from $18, with its dimmable lamp leading the way at $31. That’s alongside everything else from Echo Show devices from $65 to eufy Push-Button Smart Locks.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

