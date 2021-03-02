Amazon discounts Echo Show devices from $65: Show 5 bundle $75, more

Amazon is currently discounting its lineup of Echo Show devices starting at $65 shipped. Headlining is the Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini Camera at $74.99. Down from its $125 going rate, today’s offer is $25 under our previous mention, marking the best we’ve seen since the holiday season, and amounts to $50 in savings. Echo Show brings the Alexa experience you’ve come to know and love to a 5.5-inch screen. So on top of being able to summon Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling smart home accessories, it can also pull up camera feeds like from the included Blink Mini camera, as well as watch videos and more. Over 334,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other Echo Show deals:

If you’d rather leverage Google Assistant, don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a 20% discount that’s still live on Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 at $80. That’s on top of all of the other discounts available in our smart home guide right now including Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera at $53 and Anker’s eufy Push-Button Smart Lock.

Echo Show 5 bundle features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!