Anker’s eufy Push-Button Smart Lock returns to second-best price at $110

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its Push-Button Smart Lock for $109.99 shipped when clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Today’s deal marks this lock’s return to the second-best price we’ve tracked, delivers $20 in savings, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This reasonably-priced smart deadbolt features a variety of ways to be unlocked. Options include a Bluetooth connection with a paired smartphone, using a key, or the easy-to-use push-button keypad. This eufy solution takes automatic locking a step further than most of the competition with a built-in sensor that automatically detects when your door is closed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Spend considerably less when willing to forego Bluetooth connectivity. Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock is yours for $59. I have owned two similar deadbolts from Kwikset for about a year now and and have yet to experience any issues. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed bypassing the need to carry a house key. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And if you’re chasing HomeKit integration, consider the discount we spotted yesterday on August’s latest Smart Lock. It’s still available for $196, a price that shaves 22% off. As with the lead deal, anyone that grabs this unit can rest easy knowing they purchased it while at the second-best price yet.

eufy Push-Button Smart Lock features:

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open remotely via Bluetooth with the Eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

Automatic Locking: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full.

All-Weather Protection: With an IPX3 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

