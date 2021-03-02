FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s eufy Push-Button Smart Lock returns to second-best price at $110

-
AmazonSmart HomeAnkereufy
Reg. $130 $110

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its Push-Button Smart Lock for $109.99 shipped when clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Today’s deal marks this lock’s return to the second-best price we’ve tracked, delivers $20 in savings, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This reasonably-priced smart deadbolt features a variety of ways to be unlocked. Options include a Bluetooth connection with a paired smartphone, using a key, or the easy-to-use push-button keypad. This eufy solution takes automatic locking a step further than most of the competition with a built-in sensor that automatically detects when your door is closed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Spend considerably less when willing to forego Bluetooth connectivity. Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock is yours for $59. I have owned two similar deadbolts from Kwikset for about a year now and and have yet to experience any issues. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed bypassing the need to carry a house key. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And if you’re chasing HomeKit integration, consider the discount we spotted yesterday on August’s latest Smart Lock. It’s still available for $196, a price that shaves 22% off. As with the lead deal, anyone that grabs this unit can rest easy knowing they purchased it while at the second-best price yet.

eufy Push-Button Smart Lock features:

  • Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open remotely via Bluetooth with the Eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.
  • Automatic Locking: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full.
  • All-Weather Protection: With an IPX3 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Anker eufy

About the Author

Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projecto...
VANTRUE’s N2 Pro dual dash camera records up to 1...
Amazon’s gaming desk has a built-in controller, h...
Amazon discounts Echo Show devices from $65: Show 5 bun...
Anker launches new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub for Mac...
Amazon rechargeable battery bundle has eight AA’s...
Lasso your Apple TV Remote at 58% off with the official...
Amazon is offering 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac S...
Show More Comments

Related

Anker’s latest eufy Smart Lock ditches the Wi-Fi bridge, unlocks via fingerprint, passcode, more

Order Now! Learn More
Up to $81 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to all-time low at $49 shipped

$49 Learn More
Amazon low

Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector returns to low of $230 (Save $50)

$230 Learn More

New ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter set in the Ridley Scott universe officially unveiled

Learn More
Shop now

9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features over 45 top Mac apps from $1

From $1 Learn More
50% off

J.Crew takes 50% off spring picks + extra 50% off sale items from $15

From $15 Learn More
Up to $65 off

VANTRUE’s N2 Pro dual dash camera records up to 1440p footage at $125, more from $90

From $90 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Disney March Magic sale with freebie collectibles, t-shirts from under $4, and more

From $4 Learn More