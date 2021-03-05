FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to new all-time low at $13 (Save 24%)

Reg. $17 $13

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new M5 Adjustable iPhone Stand for $13.29 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, not only is today’s offer marking one of the very first discounts, but also a new all-time low as well as 24% in savings. Delivering a rubberized place for you to prop up an iPhone or other device, elago’s M5 stand features four ways to adjust the viewing angle to get things perfectly configured in you setup. We found that it brings Pro Display XDR vibes to your setup in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, which largely agrees with early Amazon ratings. Head below for more.

If you can live without the multiple points of articulation for getting the perfect viewing angle, this well-reviewed alternative from Nulaxy sells for $11 at Amazon and delivers an all-around similar experience. This stand does pack an aluminum build, but isn’t as flexible as the featured elago offering. There is however a 4.8/5 star rating from over 20,000 customers here to complete the package.

Then go check out all of the other offers in our smartphone accessories guide for additional price cuts on iPhone and Android essentials. There are plenty of price cuts live in the Anker sale from earlier in the week starting at $15, as well as the Amazon low we spotted on Samsung’s UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger at $30.

elago M5 iPhone stand features:

Elago is back again with another awesome stand! Unlike our previous models, the new m5 stand is moveable to allow for optimum viewing angles at any surface level. The elago m5 stand is made from silicone, not metal. Most complaints about other stands are that they aren’t sturdy, have poor construction, and aren’t compatible with other devices. With the new m5 stand, you get a new desk accessory that is incredibly sturdy and well made. Due to the size of the arms that hold your device, almost all phone sizes are compatible – even some smaller tablets!

