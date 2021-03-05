FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy discounts Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, much more in latest 3-day sale

-
Best Buy is closing out the work week by kicking off its latest 3-day sale today, discounting a selection of Apple products, smart TVs, Beats headphones, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $35, with free curbside pickup available as well. Headlining is the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $159.99 shipped in Light Blue, which is available at Amazon as well as Best Buy. Originally fetching $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $230 going rate with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking the second-best price in nearly a year.

Delivering active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of playback per charge in the usual Beats design, Solo Pro also comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and more. Another notable perk is that just 10-minutes on a charger will refuel these cans with 3-hours of listening time. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review.

Other Best Buy 3-day sale highlights:

Then dive into our Apple guide for all of the other best deals as we head into the weekend. Alongside this ongoing iPad Air deal at $69 off, you’ll find a rare discount on Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band as well as this Apple Watch Series 6/SE promotion at Verizon.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

