Score Hello Kitty PAC-MAN or TMNT Tiny Arcades at new Amazon lows from under $17

eChapps (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) Amazon is now offering the Tiny Arcade Hello Kitty Pac-Man Edition for $16.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 16% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While this is indeed a miniature playable arcade machine with a 1.5-inch display and controls, it is also a great collectible for the game room. It runs on three AAA batteries and is adorned by PAC-MAN and Hello Kitty artwork. Rated 4+ stars from over 390 Amazon customers. Head below for deals on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles model, among others.

For something even more affordable take a look at the Tiny Arcade Tetris model. This one is currently listed at slightly lower than today’s deals and includes much of the same feature set. It also carries solid 4+ star ratings and will bring another classic to your collection. There are also a couple more notable Tiny Arcade price drops to check out below:

We are also still tracking Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet back at its all-time low plus even more from $49 right here. The dive into yesterday’s pre-order deal on New Wave’s latest 1/6-scale 1942 and 1943 arcade cabinets, as well as the upcoming 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy machine.

More on the Tiny Arcade PAC-MAN x Hello Kitty:

The world’s first video game hero Pac-Man and the super-cute global pop icon Hello Kitty are together again and ready to chomp tasty dots and pesky ghosts! Tiny Arcade seamlessly unites the beloved Sanrio character with the classic Pac-Man arcade game.

Screen size is 1.5 inches with an overall cabinet size of 1.75 x 1.75 x 3.5 inches. It’s a working, miniature arcade game that functions just like a full-size arcade!

Complete gameplay includes full color, hi-res screen, authentic game sounds, joystick, and two control buttons in a backlit arcade style cabinet

Includes (3) AAA Batteries, Keychain, and Instructions

