Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet returns to low at $50 off, more from $49

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet for $349 shipped. Usually fetching $399, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low, marks only the second notable discount we’ve seen, and saves you $50 overall. Bring some retro gaming action into your setup with this Arcade1Up cabinet, which delivers a 4-foot tall machine complete with a matching riser, 17-inch color screen, and plenty of eye-catching graphics. Alongside the titular Ms. Pac-Man, this cabinet also includes Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 190 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $49.

Also on sale today, Walmart is discounting a selection of Arcade1Up Adjustable Stools to $49 each. Down from $80, you’re looking at 39% in savings across the board with today’s offer beating our previous mentions by $10 and marking new all-time lows. Each of these stools come decked out in retro gaming iconography from various cabinets and feature height-adjustable designs that stand up to 29.5-inches tall. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you’ll find the entire selection on sale below.

Even though we’re just a little over two months into 2021, this year has already been quite eventful on the retro games front as Arcade1Up has showcased a variety of upcoming cabinets. Last month saw the new 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy Cabinet go up for pre-order which is joined by a collection of seven other machines that are on the way including Pong, X-Men, and even Battletoads.

Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet features:

Bringing you authentic arcade experiences in a home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are must-haves for your family game room, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Power up that nostalgia (no matter what your age), as you guide Ms.PAC-MAN through those infamous mazes while evading BLINKY, PINKY, INKY, and SUE. And when you’re ready for a change of pace, also included is PAC-MANIA, PAC-MAN PLUS, and GALAXIAN.

