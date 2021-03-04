Pre-orders on the latest New Wave retro arcade cabinets are now live, including the new 1942 X RepliCade and 1943 X RepliCade Overhaul Edition. New Wave — a brand dedicated to preserving 1980’s arcade culture with “premium miniature collectibles” and arcade cabinets — says these 1/6-scale mini arcade cabinets are modeled after the “original 1980s machines and are fully-playable, each containing both 1942 and 1943: The Battle of Midway games designed by Yoshiki Okamoto.” Best of all, we are seeing a nice little discount during the now-live pre-order phase. Head below for more details.

More New Wave retro arcade cabinets

Both of the new retro arcade cabinets from New Wave come complete with “authentic wood cabinet construction,” some sweet illuminated marquee artwork resembling the originals, and “premium LCD color displays” with that classic 3:4 aspect ratio (vertical orientation). These 1/6-scale cabinets stand about 12-inches tall.

1942 X RepliCade

There are two models up for grabs, both of which containing the same 1942 and 1943 games. Where they differ is in the physical design. The 1942 X RepliCade is described as a “faithful 1/6-scale recreation of the Romstar/Capcom 1942 lowboy arcade machine.” It features a Japanese-style diecast metal coin slot, customizable cabinet settings, “HDTV connectivity,” and ships with a bonus 1943 Mini Arcade Stick for “simultaneous two-player gameplay.”

1943 X RepliCade Overhaul Edition

While the 1943 X RepliCade Overhaul Edition doesn’t have that same vintage, wood side-panel look as the 1942 Edition, it does have “extra design flairs on the 1/6-scale cabinet.” Along with the unique coin door security bar, it has a mini bat-top joystick, microswitch buttons, yellow T-molding, and “customizable operator DIP-switch settings.” However, it does have the same “HDTV connectivity” and its own bonus 1943 Mini Arcade Stick (along with storage for the gamepad along the back of the cabinet).

Expected to ship in “summer 2021,” both of these new retro arcade cabinets are now up for pre-order from now through March 16, or until supplies last. Carrying a $119.99 MSRP, both the 1942 X RepliCade and the 1943 X RepliCade Overhaul Edition are now up for pre-order at $99.99.

Once you have secured your pre-order, check out these ongoing Arcade1Up deals with up to $50 in savings. Then dive into our coverage of some of the biggest announcements in the home arcade space, including the new Pong, X-men, and Battletoads cabinets, this limited-edition Street Fighter II Countercade, and the upcoming 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy machine.

Here’s more details from New Wave on the 1942/1943 retro arcade cabinets:

New Wave is dedicated to recreating the authentic arcade experience with its line of premium collectibles, all of which replicate the features and vintage feel of the arcade machines we grew up with, in 1/6-scale. Both 1942 and 1943 X RepliCade cabinets come complete with authentic wood cabinet construction, illuminated marquee and cabinet accents, and premium LCD color screen in 3:4 aspect ratio (vertical orientation). These RepliCades follow previously released cabinets including Asteroids X RepliCade, Dragon’s Lair X RepliCade, and Street Fighter II: Champion Edition X RepliCade.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!