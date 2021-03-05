FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits new low at $250, more from $199

-
AmazonApple
From $199

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $249.99 shipped with the price reflecting at the final stage of checkout. Also available for the 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199. Today’s deal knocks $99 off the 12.9-inch and $100 off the 11-inch. This marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked on the larger and a match for the best deal we’ve seen on the smaller.

You’ll find the Magic Keyboard features an integrated stand that props up your device and holds its angle, making it super simple for you to type with an iPad on your lap. The full Magic Keyboard here delivers great tactile feedback, and the addition of an extra USB-C port on the side allows you to both charge and have a USB-C hub in-use at the same time. As someone who owns the Magic Keyboard, I can highly recommend this to anyone who has a compatible iPad. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

While the Magic Keyboard is the ultimate iPad experience, the Brydge 11.0 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard or Brydge 12.9 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard are fantastic choices if you’re wanting something at a bit lower cost. It’s built to work with the 11.-inch iPad Pro as well as the iPad Air, similar to the Magic Keyboard above. The main thing to note here is that you’re losing out on the Smart Connector, instead, utilizing Bluetooth for connecting the keyboard to your iPad. In my experience, typing on the Brydge wasn’t quite as nice as the Magic Keyboard, though this might not be the case for you. However, at $160 and $170 respectively, you’ll save up to $80 here, even on sale, so it’s at least worth considering. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Also, don’t forget to give our Apple guide a look as we’re constantly updating it with the best deals from around the web. It’s a page everyone should bookmark and check often for the latest discounts on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, iPhone, and more.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

