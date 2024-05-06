Save $1,480 on Hover-1’s blue Altai Pro R500 e-bike at new $820 low, more starting from $280

Amazon is offering the blue Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike for $820 shipped. Down from its regular $2,300 price tag, it wasn’t until early Christmas sales that we saw the price get taken down to $1,386, with most of the discounts we’ve seen in 2024 so far being on the other color schemes, except three – first to $1,138 in March and then to the $922 low at the top of last month and $954 later in the same month. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 64% markdown off the going rate, giving you $1,480 in savings and landing at a new all-time low. The red model is currently going for $2,116 shipped, and the jet black model going for $2,108 shipped.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

More Hover-1 EV discounts:

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power just launched its newest sale through May 8 that is taking $100 off the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike and offering free accessories with two other models. If you prefer electric scooters, EVOLV has a $200 off deal on its PRO V2 and CORSA e-scooters. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike features:

  • PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – Altai R500’s powerful 500W motor provides excellent acceleration and a top speed of 28 mph. Get ready for thrills and chills every time you ride.
  • OFFROAD READY – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The spring suspension fork provides plenty of cushion for typical road conditions and light off-roading.
  • LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.
  • LONG-LASTING REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 60 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.
  • APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, adjust speed mode settings, and more with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

