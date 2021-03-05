Store your leftovers properly with a highly-rated vacuum sealer machine at $48 (Reg. $70)

Today only, Woot is offering the Geryon Automatic Vacuum Sealer Machine for $47.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $70 range via Amazon, today’s offer is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It is also about $5 below the Amazon Gold Box price we featured last month. Perfect for leftovers and portioning out food purchased in bulk for the freezer, this one includes everything you need to get started including five heat seal bags and a 78-inch roll off of sealing plastic. Alongside two different modes for wet and dry foods, it also has soft-touch digital buttons and the ability to remove the lid for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is among the most affordable options out there and is well-under most of the big-name options, including this discounted $60 FoodSaver. It is actually the same price as the usually rock-bottom Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine, but you could use your savings to score even more vacuum sealer bags. This 2-pack option carries stellar ratings from over 8,300 Amazon customers and can be used for just about anything that needs to get stored away as well as your new food sealer.

However, if it is a brand name option you’re after, one of the best models is on sale right now. Over in our home goods guide, we are still tracking 25% off FoodSaver’s PowerVac Sealing Machine at $60 shipped alongside additional kitchenware deals like this Cuisinart retro-style popcorn maker, today’s Amazon JoyJolt glassware sale, and OSORI’s smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven, just to name a few.

More on the Geryon Automatic Vacuum Sealer Machine:

Designed with fully automatic vacuum sealing operation, soft touch digital buttons, LED indicator lights, electric plug in and the control center placed on the top panel provides a user-friendly experience for its operator. Removes air from Geryon specially designed sealer bags. Multi-layer material heat seals to keep air out and prevent freezer burn. BPA free. Useful and Practical Moist/Dry food settings for optimal sealing.

