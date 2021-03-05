FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon JoyJolt glassware sale starts now from $10: Wine glasses, espresso, cocktail sets, more

-
28% off From $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Essential Products US (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 28% off a wide range of JoyJolt glassware, cups, cocktail sets, and more. One standout here is the 4-piece set of JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses for $12.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, today’s deal is roughly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. These dishwasher-friendly stemless glasses are a perfect option for enjoying a glass of wine on the weekend with a shatter-resistant design and easy clean-up. Each one carries 15-ounces of your favorites, the stubby design is far less likely to get knocked over, and they “feature a bowl shape that enhances wine flavors.” Rated 4+ stars from over 9,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s lead deal really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another highly-rated glass set on Amazon for all that much less than $13. However, you can score this 2-pack of glasses for slightly less at $10 Prime shipped or the 15-ounce 4-pack for $12. They carry solid reviews from thousands at Amazon and make for a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. 

But there are loads more JoyJolt glassware deals on tap today starting from just over $10 Prime shipped. You’ll find espresso cups, shot glasses, cocktail sets, decanters, and much more right here at up to 28% off

Make sure you dive into our classic home bar roundup for more ideas and the Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection to prepare for April holiday season. 

More on the JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses:

Impress your friends with these modern style JoyJolt red wine glasses curve to perfectly fit in your hand, and this stemless wine glass can be conveniently washed in the dishwasher. This JoyJolt Spirits shatter-resistant wine glasses (not plastic) add a touch of elegance to your barware collection, table setting or party. Holds up to 15 ounces of red or white wine or your favorite beverage. 

