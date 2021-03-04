FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Control COSORI’s smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven with your phone at $160 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is offering the 32-quart COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $159.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, this is 20% or $40 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Along with the 12 built-in cooking functions, this smart cooker is fully-controllable via your phone or tablet, allowing you to remotely adjust times and temperatures, choose recipes, turn the oven light on, access the convection fan, and even receive cooking notifications. It will act as your daily toaster oven but is also more than capable of rotisserie chicken (all the hardware is included here), air frying, and dehydrating your own snacks. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While still well under most of the big-name brand options, like the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro that fetches $270, there some more affordable options out there if you can do with a smaller capacity or less smart features. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is a great option that comes in at $119 and carries solid ratings from over 32,000 Amazon customers. It’s about half the size at best, but it does come with that trusted Instant Pot branding and seven of its own built-in cooking programs. Otherwise, just scoop up this simple Black+Decker air fry oven for $66 and call it a day. 

While things have a been a little bit slower in the kitchenware deal world as of late, things are really starting to heat up today. A quick browse through our home goods guide will yield notable offers on everything from SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles and $56 sous vide cookers to Star Wars Instant Pot multi-cookers, the NutriBullet Rx Blender, and the latest Amazon snack sale from $7 including Quaker protein oatmeal, Tostitos, Doritos, and more up to 30% off

More on the COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

  • 12 Functions: Enjoy a Keep Warm feature and 11 versatile presets: Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Pizza, Roast, Air Fry, Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Cookies, and Ferment.
  • Smart Control: Connect your smart oven to your smartphone to adjust temperature and time, choose recipes, control the oven light and convection fan, monitor cooking, receive notifications, and connect to voice control.
  • Healthier Alternatives: Enjoy air fried meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods. Note: The Air Fry preset may require longer cooking times than standalone air fryers.

Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Str...
Amazon will ship this 33-ft. RGB Bluetooth light strip ...
Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a n...
meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at u...
Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports...
eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness ...
SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles have everythin...
Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into ...
