Bring the theater home, Cuisinart retro-style popcorn maker now $200 off for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart 10-Cup Theater-style Popcorn Maker for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $300, this is a massive $200 price drop and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find a similar red and black model on sale for $100 at Amazon. Transform movie nights into an event with this theater-style popcorn maker. The pivoting kettle and stirring mechanism are powered by the 600W motor that can pop your corn in less “than three minutes.” It has a 10-cup capacity, which is more than enough for the whole family, a heat lamp to keep it warm, and a removable kettle and door so you can get in there from time to time to give it a good cleaning. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly, the theater-style option above isn’t for everyone and will be overkill for some folks. But if one of these $10 microwave makers won’t cut it, consider the DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper at $17 Prime shipped instead. This model even has an interesting butter melting mechanism on the top and will save you a small routine over the far more novel option above.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware discounts including today’s Amazon JoyJolt glassware sale, this COSORI smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven, up to $40 off SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles, and much more. We also have deals on the Winix 4-stage Air Purifier and loads of DEWALT deals via Home Depot at up to 30% off.

More on the Cuisinart Theater-style popcorn maker:

Make fresh, crispy popcorn in the comfort of your home with this Cuisinart popcorn maker. The pivoting kettle and stirring mechanism are powered by a 600W motor, letting you pop kernels in less than three minutes, while the built-in heat lamp keeps your popcorn warm and ready to serve. This Cuisinart popcorn maker features removable parts for easy cleanup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!