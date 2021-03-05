V-MODA’s all-new M-200 ANC headphones see first price drop to $463.50

Amazon is offering the all-new V-MODA M-200 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones for $463.50 shipped. Down from $499, this is the first price drop that we’ve tracked on the recently-released set of headphones and is, consequentially, a new all-time low. You’ll find a customizable audio experience here through an in-app EQ tool, which V-MODA has won over 50 editors’ choice awards for. There are also 10 levels of hybrid active noise cancellation available here, which can allow you to truly dial things in on your listening experience. With a 20-hour battery life and the ability to plug-in for 10-minutes and gain 1.5-hours of use over USB-C, these headphones are made to last all day long. Ratings are still rolling in here, but V-MODA is well-reviewed at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need active noise cancelling and Bluetooth capabilities, the Philips SHP9600 over-ear open-back headphones are a great alternative. These are my go-to when gaming and they’re ultra-comfortable. Coming in at $95, this is a great price for a pair of high-quality open-back headphones. Want to learn more? Check out my recent Behind the Screens for a more in-depth look here.

Instead, for in-ear use, you could opt for Samsung Galaxy Buds. These are compatible with all smartphones thanks to built-in Bluetooth and right now they’re down to an all-time low of just $49 shipped. If you’re after something more budget-focused that won’t stand out when used in a crowd, this is a fantastic pair of headphones to own.

More about the V-MODA M-200 ANC Headphones:

Customizable audio experience featuring V-MODA award-winning sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards) controllable via the in-app EQ tool

10 levels of hybrid active noise cancellation controllable via the V-MODA app

Lightweight metal build, flexible headband for the most comfortable fit possible and tested to the strictest V-MODA durability standards

“Voice In” smart feature to momentarily lower volume and pause ANC for moments that require your attention

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!