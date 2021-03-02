FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to all-time low at $49 shipped

-
$49

Walmart is offering the Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $49 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has the same pair listed for $130 right now and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for AirPods-like functionality for your Android device, Galaxy Buds are a great option. While they don’t offer ANC like the newer Galaxy Buds Pro, the standard Galaxy Buds do deliver up to 6-hours of playback per charge with the case allowing you to go 13-hours between plugging in. Plus, a splash-resistant design and AKG drivers ensure your music is enjoyable in any weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $17.50.

Save some serious cash when opting for Aukey’s true wireless earbuds at $17.69 Prime shipped with the code SLUYGN7M at checkout. While normally retailing for $30, this saves you 41% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find Bluetooth 5.0 available here and up to 35-hours of combined playback between the earbuds and the included case. Compatible with both iPhone and Android, these earbuds are perfect for users in both camps. These don’t sport AKG drivers, and you don’t want a splash-resistant design here either. But, given the savings, they’re perfect for those on tighter budgets. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something else? Our headphone guide is a page you’ll want to visit frequently then. We’re constantly keeping it updated, and you’ll most notably see Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $299, Beats Solo Pro for $170, and more there.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

