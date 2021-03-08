Amazon takes up to 32% off Razer smartphone controllers, gaming mice, more from $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 32% off a selection of Razer gaming laptops and accessories starting at $32. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Razer Kishi Xbox Game Controller Grip for Android Smartphones at $74.99. Down from its $100 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking the best we’ve seen since December.

Supporting a wide range of Android smartphones, Razer’s Kishi controller grip brings a Switch-like gaming experience into the mix for diving into Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Alongside USB-C connectivity that allows for passthrough charging, you’ll also find an Xbox button layout, adjustable design, and more for getting your game on away from the console or PC. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,700 customers and you can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Razer gaming accessories:

Be sure to shop all of the price cuts in today’s sale right here. Then head on over to our PC gaming guide for even more discounts to upgrade your battlestation. You can still score Alienware’s new 360Hz Gaming Monitor at $270 off, or check out Elgato’s new streaming setup upgrades including a light strip, sound panels, and more.

Razer Kishi Xbox Controller Grip features:

Clickable analog thumb sticks for great accuracy and tactile feedback: refined your aim and execution with a familiar Console Controller experience, supported by an array of face and Bumper Buttons, as well as a d-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

