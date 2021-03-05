Alienware’s new 360Hz Gaming Monitor now $270 off in latest Dell sale, more

Dell is closing out the week today by launching its new signature sale event that’s discounting a selection of its monitors, PC accessories, and more. Headlining here is the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) for $629.99 shipped. Down from the usual $900 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, is $106 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low.

This 25-inch gaming monitor is geared towards those looking to get the most out of competitive online titles and the like. It packs a 1080p 360Hz IPS panel with 99% sRGB coverage, 1ms response times, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort slot. Having just been released in October, reviews are still rolling in. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Other notable deals:

This morning saw Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic which features a built-in LED display return to an Amazon low at $100 alongside all of the ongoing price cuts on the brand’s latest accessories right here. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide as we close out the week, as well. We also got a first look at Elgato’s new streaming setup upgrades including a light strip, sound panels, and more.

Dell 25-inch 360Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The secret to victory is staying one step ahead of the competition and now you can. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor possesses the world’s fastest refresh rate at 360Hz i . Gameplay is now fully optimized to enable split-second reactions and with a refresh rate this fast, you can count on a no-scope headshot before the enemy even knows you’re there.

