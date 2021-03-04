Elgato, a fan favorite for streaming gear, just launched a new LED light strip. While you might think this is a bit outside of the company’s normal portfolio of gear, adding LED lighting to your streaming setup is becoming very common as a way to add depth to your stream. The company already makes the Key Light and Key Light Air, so expanding their portfolio with the Light Strip is only natural. What all can the Elgato Light Strip do? Keep reading to find out.

Elgato’s Light Strip offers RGBW illumination for the “maximum scope” of color blending

While most LED strips are stuck with just RGB, Elgato wanted to give its users a more premium experience. Featuring RGBW LEDs, the company’s new Light Strip allows you to address any color from a mixture of cool to warm white, and the 16 million options that RGB has the ability to create. This means you can dial things in anywhere from 3500K to 6500K in the white range, and the RGBWW LEDs are perfect for adding multicolor to your setup.

2,000 lumens delivers enough brightness to outshine the competition

Elgato also wanted to ensure that its LED strip was bright enough for any scenario. That’s why they built it to max out at 2,000 lumens, or around the equivalent of a 150W standard light bulb.

Enjoy smartphone or computer control, thanks to build-in connectivity

You won’t have to use a physical remote to command the all-new Elgato Light Strip. It can use your iPhone, Android, computer, or even Siri if you have Stream Deck Mobile installed on your smartphone. The computer aspect can allow you to command your new lighting either via the taskbar or through your Stream Deck, should you already have one of those integrated into your workflow.

The Elgato Light Strip also integrates with the company’s other lighting gear, being the Key Light and Key Light Air, so that way you can control things all at the same time for a unified experience.

Pricing and availability

You can purchase the Elgato Light Strip for $59.99 direct from Elgato. There’s also a purchase page on Amazon, though it’s currently out of stock and we’re not sure when it’ll be available there again, though you can sign up to be notified via email once it’s ready to be purchased.

