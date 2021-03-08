We have now spotted some notable offers on DNA kits in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at up to 42% off. The official AncestryDNA Amazon storefront is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity Test for $59 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is $40 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of special Black Friday offers and the like. Simply activate your kit online and send in your saliva sample (everything you need for this is included) and your results will be ready in “six to eight weeks,” with no additional hidden fees. Sourcing over 1,000 regions across the planet, it offers historical insights and geographic details of your lineage as well as “connections to living relatives.” It is also among the most affordable options with stellar reviews out there when it drops to this price. Rated 4+ stars from over 48,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Discounted Ancestry DNA kits for St. Patrick’s Day:

Its Amazon storefront is also offering the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test for $69 shipped, down from the usual $120. This one is $50 or 42% off and, again, matching the lowest we see them drop to outside of special Black Friday offers. This DNA kit is much of the same as today’s lead deal, but also offers up details on your most interesting traits, “allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics—like eye color, freckles, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 9,500 Amazon customers.

You’ll also find these deals available directly from AncestryDNA alongside offers on the Family Tree Subscription bundle and more.

If you plan on having a little St. Patrick’s celebration this year, you’ll want to dive into our home goods guide to prep. Amazon still has loads of snack deals live from $7 including Tostitos, Doritos, and more at up to 30% off. But we also have some great kitchen deals to check out like Vitamix’s immersion blender at a new Amazon low, this air fry-ready Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker, and much more right here. Just don’t forget about the new Carhartt x Guinness St. Patrick’s Day gear from $20.

More on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test:

DNA kit: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online. From your origins in over 1,000 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

