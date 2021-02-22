Carhartt is getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day with limited-edition gear in collaboration with Guinness. Inside this collection, you will find hooded sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, insulated beverage slings, and more. The two popular brands made this line with hardworking men and women in mind. The motto of this line is for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations from home to be just as fun. There are 20 items in this line, and pricing starts at just $20. Carhartt also offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and check out our latest guide to Allen Edmonds new sneaker collection here.

Two years ago, Guinness x Carhartt came together to Work For The Better, and begin building our world a little better in the process. We started by making a special-edition lager to raise money for the heroic first responders of Team Rubicon. Last year, we lent a hand to help fund and support the hardworking Plumbers Union of Chicago, who are also known to dye the Chicago River green on occasion. Now, as this year’s St. Paddy’s Day approaches, we humbly invite you to #MakeYourOwnParade. However you choose to celebrate it, make it a happy, memorable, and safe St. Patrick’s Day.

Carhartt x Guinness Menswear

Carhartt is known for its incredible hoodies, and the Men’s Loose Fit Heavyweight style is a great option for this St. Patrick’s Day. This sweatshirt will help to keep you warm in transitioning weather, and it has a hood. The classic style features a large Carhatt Guinness logo on the front and sported with a kangaroo pocket, too. This style comes in an array of size options, and pricing starts at $55.

St. Patrick’s Day Accessories

One of Carhartt’s best-selling items in general is the watch hat, and there are several a part of this collection. One of the most notable is the Acrlic Watch Hat that’s priced at $20 and has a large logo on the front. It’s available in either white or black and would make a perfect accessory when celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and beyond. The thick material will also help to keep your ears warm, and it’s also made of stretch-infused fabric to promote comfort. Better yet, both men and women can style this hat alike.

Finally, the Guinness 4-Pack Insulated Beverage Sling is another way to transport your drinks on St. Patrick’s day. The entire sling is insulated and holds up to four 14.9-ounce cans of Guinness Draught Stout and keeps them cold for up to eight hours. It also has the logo across the front in a large font and priced at just $25.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!