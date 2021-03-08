Family-sized 8-qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with the air fry lid now $80 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker with Air Fry Lid for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up at $200 via Best Buy, this model usually goes for between $120 and $180 at Amazon with today’s deal both matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Unlike most Instant Pot models that require the $79 frying lid purchased separately, this model can pressure cook, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, steam, and air fry right out of the box. Along with the preset cooking options it also has manual setting for custom recipes, the locking lid for extra safety, and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Outside of the much smaller 3-quart Instant Pots and some of the no-name options, today’s lead is among the most affordable air fry-ready multi-cookers out there right now. However, if all of the fancy cooking settings are going to go to waste for your needs, just scoop up a $35 slow cooker for your 1-pot meal solutions instead.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials. Along with today’s Home Depot DEWALT sale and these ECOVACS robot cleaners from $100, we have great offers available on Zinus’ vibrant Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa, this COSORI smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven, and a series of ongoing SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundle offers.

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker:

Serve nutritious and easy home-cooked meals at a fraction of the time that conventional cooking requires. Enjoy all the same benefits you love about Express Crock—one-touch settings for quick pressure-cooked meals—now with a Crisping Lid that adds a delectable crisp to chicken, ribs, and more! Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown/Sear, Sauté, Steam, and now finish off foods to crispy perfection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!