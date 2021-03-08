FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low at $127.50 to up your cooking game

-
AmazonHome GoodsVitamix
First sale $127.50

Amazon is offering the Vitamix Immersion Blender for $127.48 shipped. Down from its $150 list price, today’s deal drops 15% off its normal rate and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re after a high-end immersion blender, Vitamix is one of the go-to brands to pick from. You’ll find five speed settings here with an LED display and ergonomic design. There’s a scratch-resistant blade guard that can help keep from marring your favorite pots and pans, as well. You’ll get the motor, wand, and a manual with your purchase. The 5-foot cord makes sure that you can easily plug-in anywhere in your kitchen and be able to mix. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

Ditch the Vitamix namesake to save some cash. Cuisinart’s Hand Blender features a similar design at just $40. Coming in at around $90 below today’s lead deal, you’ll save quite a bit here. However, instead of five individual speed settings, you’ll only have one, so do keep that in mind.

After checking out the deal above, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great discounts. Just today, we’re seeing sales on Crock-Potsrobot vacuumsDIY tools, and much more. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More on the Vitamix Immersion Blender:

  • 5-Variable Speed settings, LED light display & Ergonomic Handle Design
  • Scratch Resistance Blade Guard prevents scratching and marring favorite pots and pans
  • Easy twist lock assembly
  • Powerful Motor makes every blending task faster
  • Stainless Steel Body compliments other kitchen appliances
  • Included components: Immersion motor, immersion wand, owner’s manual

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Vitamix

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 ship...
Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full...
Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit dea...
This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to you...
This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, mo...
elago’s Universal Holder confines a Siri Remote a...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Join the sous vide revolution: This Wi-Fi cooker sports 1000W of power at $56 (30% off)

$56 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More
44% off

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

$6.50 Learn More

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer

Learn More
Reg. $20

This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just $15 (Save 25%)

$15 Learn More

New VIVO electric standing desks now available at Amazon with pricing as low as $230

Order Now! Learn More