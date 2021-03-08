Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low at $127.50 to up your cooking game

Amazon is offering the Vitamix Immersion Blender for $127.48 shipped. Down from its $150 list price, today’s deal drops 15% off its normal rate and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re after a high-end immersion blender, Vitamix is one of the go-to brands to pick from. You’ll find five speed settings here with an LED display and ergonomic design. There’s a scratch-resistant blade guard that can help keep from marring your favorite pots and pans, as well. You’ll get the motor, wand, and a manual with your purchase. The 5-foot cord makes sure that you can easily plug-in anywhere in your kitchen and be able to mix. Rated 4.8/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers.

Ditch the Vitamix namesake to save some cash. Cuisinart’s Hand Blender features a similar design at just $40. Coming in at around $90 below today’s lead deal, you’ll save quite a bit here. However, instead of five individual speed settings, you’ll only have one, so do keep that in mind.

More on the Vitamix Immersion Blender:

5-Variable Speed settings, LED light display & Ergonomic Handle Design

Scratch Resistance Blade Guard prevents scratching and marring favorite pots and pans

Easy twist lock assembly

Powerful Motor makes every blending task faster

Stainless Steel Body compliments other kitchen appliances

Included components: Immersion motor, immersion wand, owner’s manual

