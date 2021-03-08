Contigo’s AUTOSEAL handled mug keeps drinks warm for five hours or cool for 15 at $17.50

Amazon is offering the 16-ounce Contigo Handled AUTOSEAL Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $17.30 Prime shipped. Down from its $25 list price, this falls within $0.45 of its all-time low at Amazon in this color and is the best available. This mug is designed to keep drinks hot for up to five hours or cool up to 15. This is thanks to the THERMALOCK vacuum insulation design here. The Easy-Clean Lid opens entirely so that way you can clean it thoroughly and even place it on the top rack of your dishwasher. You’ll also find that the built-in carrying handle has a push button to open the AUTOSEAL lid, ensuring that your drink only comes out when you want it to. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Find more Contigo AUTOSEAL deals here.

Opting for the bubba Envy S Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler saves a few bucks and gains you a larger capacity. Coming in at 24-ounces, this tumbler is perfect for going out on longer trips thanks to its ability to carry extra drink. However, there’s no built-in handle or AUTOSEAL technology to prevent spills. But, at $9, it’s worth considering since it comes in at around 50% below today’s lead deal.

More about Contigo’s Handled AUTOSEAL Travel Mug:

Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 15 hours thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

Carrying handle makes it more comfortable to take your mug on the go yet still fits in most cup holders

Button lock on lid prevents accidental opening for added peace of mind

Easy-Clean Lid opens completely for thorough cleaning and is top-rack dishwasher-safe; hand-wash-only stainless steel body

