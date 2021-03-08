FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fall to new Amazon low at $113 (Save 34%)

Reg. $170 $113

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $112.83 shipped. Down from its usual $170 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 34% in savings, marks a new Amazon all-time low, and comes within $3 of the best we’ve seen to date. Even with Samsung just having announced its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 21,000 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more tight-knit Samsung features can save even more by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds at $41. You’ll still be enjoying the true wireless design noted above, just without the noise cancellation features. Over 61,000 customers however have agreed upon a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of the just-released Marshall Mode II earbuds before diving into all of the price cuts in our headphones guide. The very first price cut on V-MODA’s all-new M-200 ANC headphones is still live at $455 alongside ongoing deals on Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds from $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

