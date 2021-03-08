FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sanitize your gear at Amazon all-time lows: Up to 47% off PhoneSoap UV chargers from $42

-
47% off From $42

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 47% off PhoneSoap UV sterilizer chargers. One standout here is the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger for $41.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly up to $80, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon (all-time low on the silver model), and the best we can find. Housing “two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs,” this handy device kills 99.99% of all bacteria and germs living on your phone alongside providing USB-A and USB-C charging. This model was built to “accommodate all smartphones” including the larger options, but you can also get just about anything in there for disinfection including “pacifiers, smart watches, headphones, keys – you name it!.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

While it might not as trusted of a brand in the UV sanitization business, it is worth taking a look at this ongoing deal on Samsung’s UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger combo. It sells for $30 right now, provides much of the same UV cleaning, but also allows for wireless Qi charging of your device — a feature that will run you up to $100 with PhoneSoap branding. However, the $30 price tag is a limited one, with it normally fetching $50, so you’ll want to jump on it now if you’re interested. 

Otherwise, dive into the rest of today’s PhoneSoap Gold Box event for additional colorways (Samsung’s models is only available in white), the Pro model and larger units that can handle significantly more of your EDC. Deals start from $42 and you check it all out right here

Swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more add-ons at a discount including Twelve South’s iPhone 12 BookBook Case, plenty of notable Anker deals from $12, and much more. 

More on the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer:

PHONESOAP 3: THE FIRST UV-C SANITIZER AND CHARGER. This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging. Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day, and then they are stored in warm and dark places like purses and pockets, leaving the bacteria to breed and grow. They are the third hand we never wash! Using PhoneSoap on a regular basis will help keep germs and illness at bay.

