Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios falls to as low as $109 (Save 27%)

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch 9.7-inch iPad Keyboard Folio for $135.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve tracked on the accessory and amounts to over $15 in savings.

Logitech’s Combo Touch covers both the front and back of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with a folio design that packs a built-in keyboard with trackpack. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector, you won’t have to fuss with Bluetooth or remembering to recharge the battery. There’s also an integrated multi-angle kickstand here, as well. Over 465 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for previous-generation iPad Air at $108.99. Down from its original $150 going rate, you’re saving 27% and matching our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. While you’re getting much of the same features as found above, this model is designed to work with Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For those looking to complete the package, this morning also saw Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad return to its Amazon low with prices starting at $299. But that’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide. Other highlights this week include Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to $300 off as well as this braided solo loop band for just $15.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folio features:

Some ideas just click. Introducing the game-changing Combo Touch trackpad case for iPad—a case that combines a full-size backlit keyboard with a precision multi-gesture trackpad. Navigate iPad with familiar gestures and easily edit spreadsheets, documents and more. A flexible design with detachable Smart Connector keyboard supports four distinct use modes for extra versatility no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap. The light and durable case keeps iPad protected from bumps and scratches.

