Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to Amazon low from $299

Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $299 shipped. Down from its $329 going rate, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low and marking the best we’ve seen in nearly a month. You can also score the 128GB model at $395, down from $429 at Amazon.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. The newest iPadOS pairs with added functionality like support for Apple Pencil and other accessories. You’ll also find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside. Head below for more.

Leverage a portion of your savings to bring some added protection into the mix with this highly-rated case from JETech at $11. This cover will note only keep your iPad safe from scratches and the like with a wrap-around design, but its folio form-factor also provides sleep and wake functionality as well as the ability to double as a stand while watching videos in bed. Over 46,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those in search of the latest and greatest from Apple will want to check out these iPad Pro deals at up to $100 off alongside everything else in our Apple guide. Other highlights this week include Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to $300 off as well as this braided solo loop band for just $15.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad. It’s your digital notebook, mobile office, photo studio, game console, and personal cinema. With the A12 Bionic chip that can easily power essential apps and immersive games. So you can edit a document while researching on the web and making a FaceTime call to a colleague at the same time. Apple Pencil makes note-taking with iPad a breeze. Attach a full-size Smart Keyboard for comfortable typing.

