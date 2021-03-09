At $9 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has never cost less

Amazon is offering the Emoly Aluminum Laptop Stand for $9.17 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and delivers a new all-time low. This aluminum laptop stand is ready to support up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, there are six different viewing angles for your device to be adjusted between. This paves the way for more easily bringing your MacBook, PC, or Chromebook up to eye level. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need a way to elevate your tablet? If so, check out MoKo’s $5 stand. It’s a highly-affordable solution that weighs in at only 1.76-ounces and boasts a pocket-sized design. When not in use it can be folded flat and like the deal above you’ll find six different slots that allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your device.

The deals don’t stop there. If you’re in need of a way to tote your laptop, we’ve got a variety of Targus backpack discounts that kick off from $14.50. Other noteworthy markdowns include Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks at new lows from $136, SSL’s USB-C Audio Interface at $199, and the list goes on. On the news front we recently covered Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 dock which turns a single port into several. See photos and read all about it right here.

Emoly Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The laptop holder elevates your notebook from 2 15” to 6” height for a perfect eye level total 6 height choices which fixes your posture and reduce back pain neck Stiffness and wrist aches

This portable laptop stand weighs just 0 6 pounds and it can be quickly folded into a thin size Easy to carry anywhere with a sleeve bag It only takes you 1 second to open & close Greatly save your time and space

Made of sturdy 5mm aluminum alloy with 2 rubber mats on the hook and 4 anti-skid silicone pads on top & Bottom it protects your laptop from sliding and scratches

