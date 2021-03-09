FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At $9 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has never cost less

-
Amazonmac accessories
$9

Amazon is offering the Emoly Aluminum Laptop Stand for $9.17 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and delivers a new all-time low. This aluminum laptop stand is ready to support up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, there are six different viewing angles for your device to be adjusted between. This paves the way for more easily bringing your MacBook, PC, or Chromebook up to eye level. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need a way to elevate your tablet? If so, check out MoKo’s $5 stand. It’s a highly-affordable solution that weighs in at only 1.76-ounces and boasts a pocket-sized design. When not in use it can be folded flat and like the deal above you’ll find six different slots that allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your device.

The deals don’t stop there. If you’re in need of a way to tote your laptop, we’ve got a variety of Targus backpack discounts that kick off from $14.50. Other noteworthy markdowns include Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks at new lows from $136, SSL’s USB-C Audio Interface at $199, and the list goes on. On the news front we recently covered Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 dock which turns a single port into several. See photos and read all about it right here.

Emoly Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

  • The laptop holder elevates your notebook from 2 15” to 6” height for a perfect eye level total 6 height choices which fixes your posture and reduce back pain neck Stiffness and wrist aches
  • This portable laptop stand weighs just 0 6 pounds and it can be quickly folded into a thin size Easy to carry anywhere with a sleeve bag It only takes you 1 second to open & close Greatly save your time and space
  • Made of sturdy 5mm aluminum alloy with 2 rubber mats on the hook and 4 anti-skid silicone pads on top & Bottom it protects your laptop from sliding and scratches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

About the Author

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and u...
Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $11...
ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera drops to new all-tim...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-pack of garage wall sh...
Tacklife’s 16-Pc. Hole Saw Kit is yours for $16 P...
Amazon Basics LED light bulb sale from under $8: A19 di...
Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock expands your...
Score the Mpow Selfie Stick/Tripod LED Ring Light bundl...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Lamicall’s rotating metal MacBook/laptop stand now up to 25% off at under $30 shipped

$30 Learn More

Green Deals: Segway’s Ninebot electric kick scooters fall new lows from $375, more

Learn More

Upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs launch with faster speeds, lower price

From $50 Learn More
$64 off

Stream 3-months of Tidal HiFi with your family for just $3 (Save $64)

$3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SiNKR 2, ARC Launcher Pro, Despotism 3k, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Save up to $100 on Lenovo Chromebooks starting at $269

From $269 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and undercuts Hue at just $38, more from $32

From $32 Learn More

Coach x Sephora collaboration has makeup, brushes, cosmetic cases, more from $16

Learn More