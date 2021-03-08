SSL’s latest 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface for Mac sees rare price drop to $199

Vintage King Audio (97% piscine feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Solid State Logic SSL2 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface for Mac at $199 shipped. You’ll also find this discount available at B&H and a number of other audio dealers right now. Regularly $230 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low, $30 off the going rate, and the best we can find. One of the major announcements from NAMM 2020, today’s offer is among the lowest we have ever tracked and one of the only real discounts we have seen thus far. SSL is the maker of some of the best world-class audio production gear in history, and the SSL2 brings that pedigree to a far more affordable, at-home box. Alongside USB-C connectivity and some brilliant SSL touches (analogue color enhancement, etc.), this one brings two XLR-1/4-inch combo inputs to connect microphones and more with your Mac/recording system. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage right here. Additional details below.

If the professional pedigree of the SSL option doesn’t mean anything to you, you’re likely better off with something like the PreSonus AudioBox USB 96 interface. It comes in at under $100 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from thousands. You won’t get the SSL-designed pre-amps here, and the mic inputs won’t sound quite as great, but it will definitely be a massive improvement over built-in solutions.

Speaking of deals for home musicians, beat makers, and audio folks of all kinds, we just launched the newest edition of Logic Pros Marketplace over on 9to5Mac. It is filled with interesting freebie creative tools and FX as well as a host of discounts.

Then check out the new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface, details on Solid State Logic’s brand-new UF8 DAW, and the Mackie CR3-X Studio Monitor Speakers down at $80.

More on the SSL2 USB-C Audio Interface:

2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface

2 x SSL-designed microphone preamps

Legacy 4K – analogue colour enhancement, inspired by classic SSL consoles

Professional, high-current grade headphone output

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!