Save up to $30 on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks at new lows from $136

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core for $139.53 shipped. Usually fetching $170, you’re saving over $30 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and undercutting previous discounts by $10. Centered around Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, the Belkin Dock Core arrives with the ability to turn a single port on your Mac into seven additional I/O offerings. It can handle driving a single 8K display or a pair of dual 4K monitors at 60Hz over the built-in HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, while also bringing a pair of USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and 3.5mm headphone jack into the mix. Support for 60W charging passthrough completes the package. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon currently offers the Belkin USB-C Dual Display Docking Station for $135.99. Down from its usual $160 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $24 price cut, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Like the featured dock, this model can handle driving two displays, just at 1080p instead of 4K. You’re also trading the bus-powered design for 85W charging passthrough as well as three USB-A ports and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

While you’re renovating your workstation, have a look at all of the offers in our Mac accessories guide. This morning saw a rare discount on SSL’s latest 2-In/2-Out USB-C Audio Interface at $199 which is joined by a series of price cuts on G-Technology’s ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drives from $70.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core features:

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core brings the speed, high-definition and power delivery of Thunderbolt technology to Mac and Windows laptops. With all the power and versatility of Thunderbolt 3, plus ports to connect multiple peripherals to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop, this dock is the most streamlined way to create an expanded, high-performing desktop with multiple peripherals, through a single dock solution.

