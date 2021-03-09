PowerA Nintendo Switch Dock charges 4 Joy-Con at once, now down to $15 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $25 and fetching closer to $20 these days, this is matching the lowest we have tracked in the last year or so at Amazon and is the first real discount of 2021. This officially licensed model can charge four Joy-Con controllers simultaneously and includes a weighted base for extra stability when taking them in and out. The USB-powered charger also has Individual LEDs to track the status of the battery for each of the four docked controllers as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers and now joins the rest of the PowerA Mario Day 2021 deals. Additional details below.

Today’s offer, for comparison’s sake, is half the price of the comparable HORI model right now. But for something even more affordable, take a look at this model. This one can also charge four Joy-Con at once and comes in at slightly less. While it is certainly capable option, I for one would rather spend the extra $2 for a PowerA solution.

Then head over to our Mario Day roundup for loads more PowerA accessory and controller deals. If you’re quick, you’ll also be able to take advantage of the Hot Wheels Mario deals as well. Here are the latest updates to Nintendo Switch Online, details on the potential Nintendo Switch Pro, and the latest trailer for the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG.

More on the PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock:

Charges up to 4 Joy Con Controllers simultaneously

Individual LEDs indicate charge level for each Joy Con

Easy slide in design connects each Joy Con to charger

Weighted base for stability

Powered via USB

