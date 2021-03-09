Refresh your setup in Amazon’s kitchenware sale from $66.50: Cold press juicers, mixers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off Aicok kitchen gear. One standout here, is the Aicok Masticating Cold Press Juicer for $73.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $100 over the last year, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and leaves this model as one of the most affordable solutions out there. This slow masticating juicer uses a low RPM motor that “retains the nutritional value of your fruits, veggies, and greens, and decreases the top froth.” Alongside removable dishwasher-safe parts, the 2-year warranty, and a quiet 60 decibel motor, this is a great option for cold press juices, all-natural baby food, and to support your 2021 heath regimen. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A great alternative is the Mueller Austria Centrifugal Juicing Machine at under $60 shipped. It caries stellar ratings from over 25,000 Amazon customers and has an arguably more attractive look to it. This one doesn’t have as much of a focus on the low RPM treatment, but it does have slower options for softer fruits and the like.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box kitchenware sale for deals on other juicers, mixers, and other helpful small appliances starting from $66.50.

Then swing by our home goods deal hub for a series of ongoing offers including Vitamix’s immersion blender, those Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Lights, the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, and much more.

More on the Aicok Masticating Cold Press Juicer:

Slow juicer uses a low rpm motor which best retains the nutritional value of your fruits, veggies, and greens, and decreases the top froth. Less air is added during the juicing process also allows a longer shelf life before it needs to be consumed or stored. Masticating juicer can make various health foods for your family, especially for your baby. Like extracting gingers, celery, wheat grass, carrots, apples, oranges, and other fibrous fruits and vegetables.

