Renogy’s Solar Rechargable Flashlight has a headlight, sidelight, more: $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Renogy E.Lumen 500 Rechargeable Flashlight for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This powerful multi-function flashlight is inundated with standout features. For starters, its headlight produces 500 lumens of light. Next up we’ve got a sidelight built into its handle. An integrated rechargeable battery means that you can top it off with a cable whenever the need strikes. There’s also a solar panel that captures the sun’s energy for later use. And that’s not all, this offering is also a seat belt cutter and glass shattering hammer. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a more traditional solution, consider this multi-pack of EVEREADY LED Flashlights for $11. These are battery operated, which could be a good or bad thing depending on your specific needs. You’ll get two small units alongside a couple of larger ones. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars from well over 4,100 Amazon shoppers.

And for those of you that are in need of a multitool, we’ve got several notable discounts worth peeking at. Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool wields an LED flashlight at $9.50 and its 6-in-1 Keychain offering is down to $6.50. For even more, be sure to peruse today’s Woot sale on Kershaw folding knives and SOG multitools to score up to 60% off. Swing by our green deals guide for additional deals.

Renogy E.Lumen Flashlight features:

  • Superior Brightness A powerful headlight and sidelight provide long-lasting illumination with 7 working modes.
  • Your Outdoor Companion An integrated seat belt cutter, glass shattering hammer, and magnetic attachment back you up for any outdoor situation.
  • Effortless Recharging High-efficiency solar panels utilizes sunlight to recharge the flashlight.

