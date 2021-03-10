FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Carnage bust arrives with over 540 pieces

-
LEGONews

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest addition to LEGO’s collection of buildable helmets with a new creation from the Marvel side of things. Entering as only the second creation in the theme centered around the comic books, the upcoming LEGO Spider-Man Carnage bust arrives with a slick red and black design and over 540 pieces. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO debuts new Spider-Man Carnage bust

The LEGO Group first showcases its new line of buildable helmets back in early 2020 with a lineup of Star Wars-themed creations before expanding into the MCU for an Iron Man version. Now, we’re getting a follow up with yet another Marvel comic book character entering into the series as the latest addition to the collection.

While more of a bust than a helmet, the new LEGO Spider-Man Carnage set assembles the supervillain out of 546 pieces. There’s a mix of red, black, and white elements leveraged here to pull off the unique look of the character. You’ll also find quite a few decals throughout the build, which will likely end up being stickers rather than printed elements. These give off that signature symbiote design that fans of the comics are sure to instantly recognize.

Some other notable highlights pull off Carnage’s massive eyes and chilling smile. Much like we’ve come to expect from the past releases in the collection, the brick-built Carnage bust will rest on top of a display stand. There’s a plaque underneath fittingly descaled with Marvel and Carnage on it to round out the package.

Pre-orders slated to go live tomorrow

As of now, official pricing has yet to be unveiled on the upcoming LEGO Carnage bust release. We do know that it’ll be exclusive to Target, with a pre-order set to go live tomorrow morning, March 11, at 8 a.m. CST. Given how past additions to the LEGO helmet collection have sold for $60, it’s likely that the same will be true for the Spider-Man Carnage model. There’s also no telling when we’ll see a launch via the official LEGO online storefront, either.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the Carnage film slated to debut in theaters later this year, the latest addition to its stable of Marvel-themed kits seems like it’ll be a pretty noteworthy release. I’d say that while not quite as spot-on as the Star Wars helmets, the LEGO Carnage bust is still an impressive-looking build all things considered and does a great job at recreating the character’s more frightening likeness.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat ...
Watch out, Wyze: All-new Abode Cam 2 debuts for $35, pr...
Get spring-ready with new Birkenstock arrivals that are...
Save up to 20% on LEGO Architecture: San Francisco, Dub...
Tested: Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers Ma...
Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turt...
New Marantz USB-C podcasting mic offers ‘studio-g...
Happy Mario Day 2021! Nintendo game deals, Switch conso...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Marvel, Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More

LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish and bird sets

Read more Learn More

LEGO brings Mickey and Minnie Mouse to its Brick Sketches lineup

Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new March 2021 sets: Star Wars, Technic, BrickHeadz, much more

Read more Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Shuttle review: A downsized build that delivers plenty of value

Learn More

LEGO expands Ideas lineup with upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and The Starry Night sets

Read more Learn More
20% off

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, Super Mario, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
$6 each

Up your home’s curb appeal with four solar-powered LED spotlights at just $6 each (52% off)

$24 Learn More