Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest addition to LEGO’s collection of buildable helmets with a new creation from the Marvel side of things. Entering as only the second creation in the theme centered around the comic books, the upcoming LEGO Spider-Man Carnage bust arrives with a slick red and black design and over 540 pieces. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO debuts new Spider-Man Carnage bust

The LEGO Group first showcases its new line of buildable helmets back in early 2020 with a lineup of Star Wars-themed creations before expanding into the MCU for an Iron Man version. Now, we’re getting a follow up with yet another Marvel comic book character entering into the series as the latest addition to the collection.

While more of a bust than a helmet, the new LEGO Spider-Man Carnage set assembles the supervillain out of 546 pieces. There’s a mix of red, black, and white elements leveraged here to pull off the unique look of the character. You’ll also find quite a few decals throughout the build, which will likely end up being stickers rather than printed elements. These give off that signature symbiote design that fans of the comics are sure to instantly recognize.

Some other notable highlights pull off Carnage’s massive eyes and chilling smile. Much like we’ve come to expect from the past releases in the collection, the brick-built Carnage bust will rest on top of a display stand. There’s a plaque underneath fittingly descaled with Marvel and Carnage on it to round out the package.

Pre-orders slated to go live tomorrow

As of now, official pricing has yet to be unveiled on the upcoming LEGO Carnage bust release. We do know that it’ll be exclusive to Target, with a pre-order set to go live tomorrow morning, March 11, at 8 a.m. CST. Given how past additions to the LEGO helmet collection have sold for $60, it’s likely that the same will be true for the Spider-Man Carnage model. There’s also no telling when we’ll see a launch via the official LEGO online storefront, either.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the Carnage film slated to debut in theaters later this year, the latest addition to its stable of Marvel-themed kits seems like it’ll be a pretty noteworthy release. I’d say that while not quite as spot-on as the Star Wars helmets, the LEGO Carnage bust is still an impressive-looking build all things considered and does a great job at recreating the character’s more frightening likeness.

