Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game for Switch now down to $89 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) for Nintendo Switch at $89.32 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s AR racing kit and slightly below our previous mention. While this is a light 11% discount, deals on these Mario Kart brought to life sets are hard to come by and don’t last long. It transforms your living room floor into a Mario Kart race track with up to 4-players. Learn more in our hands-on review, but jump on it now before it goes out of stock. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit makes use of augmented reality tech to put the included Mario Kart toys directly into the game. You setup a quick course using the included track markers and then race the karts around your living room. You can see it in action right here.

Prefer to keep your Mario Kart on the screen? Just grab a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Switch instead. This one will offer a similar experience for about $30 less, just without the AR functionality.

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the latest Nintendo Direct for details and footage of Splatoon 3, a new Star Wars game, Animal Crossing and Super Smash Bros. content, Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf Super Rush, and much more.

More on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; sold separately)

