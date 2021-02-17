Well, this is it, the latest Nintendo Direct presentation is here. After well over a year since the last full-length Nintendo Direct showcase, outside of those focused on indie games, single titles, and other Nintendo projects, the wait is finally over. Today’s lengthy 50-minute showcase was officially announced yesterday, seemingly out of nowhere, and it starts right now. Watch for yourself below or head back here shortly for up-to-the-minute updates.

Today’s Nintendo Direct presentation

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation starts now and is scheduled to feature everything from Super Smash Bros. to new games and content coming to the Nintendo Switch platform in the first half of 2021. As you may have seen in yesterday’s coverage of the event, that likely means the next fighter coming to Nintendo’s popular Smash Bros. mascot brawler as well as the possibility of some thus far unseen titles and updates on unreleased games we already know about like New Pokemon Snap (already set for release this April).

While the Breath of the Wild sequel is likely to get its own Nintendo Direct presentation entirely, here’s to hoping we are about get, at least, a quick update on the Zelda front. We certainly aren’t expecting to hear anything about the next Metroid title, but either way, grab a drink and settle in, Nintendo is about to give us 50 straight minutes of new Switch titles, updates, and more.

Without further ado, it’s time to let Nintendo to do the talking around here:

This post will be updated as announcements are made during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation…full-res trailers on the way.

Super Smash x Xenoblade Chronicles 2

To kick things off, we got a good look at what appeared to be a new Xenoblade Chronicles 2 trailer that immediately transitioned into the new Super Smash Bros. fighters— Pyra and Mythra. They will be available in March….

Next up is Fall Guys

Next up is Fall Guys…Fall Guys is coming to Switch in summer 2021…

Join the quest for the crown and stumble towards greatness when Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout comes to Nintendo Switch this summer!

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds launches for Switch in summer 2021…

Famicom Detective Club

Famicom Detective Club titles are coming to North America for the first time. Available on May 14 with pre-orders live on the eShop today.

Samurai Warriors 5

The latest entry in the Samurai Warriors franchise is coming to Nintendo Switch. Revamped visuals and more coming summer 2021.

Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana is now scheduled for a revamped re-release on Nintendo Switch — effectively completing the classic series’ ports to modern-day hardware. Turn off enemy encounters, modern and classic music, and more. It is launching on June 24, 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise was showcased with a new trailer ahead of the March 26, 2021 release date.

Face your biggest challenge yet when the Rampage and Magnamalo threaten the fate of Kamura Village! Do you have what it takes to fend them off?

Mario Golf Super Rush

The latest Mario golf gaming is ready to go with Yoshi, Waluigi, Bowser and friends along for the ride. Button and motion controllers with the Joy-Con are in place here along with a Mii-character story mode. It will be available on June 25, 2021.

The Mario Golf series returns to home consoles for the first time since 2003. Putt your golfing skills to the test in Mario Golf: Super Rush! Enjoy golfing with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters along with newly added features such as Story Mode, multiplayer modes like Speed Golf, and much more!

No More Heroes III

The intergalactic superhero ranking tournament is almost here! Grab your Beam Katana and get ready for a wild ride when No More Heroes III releases for Nintendo Switch on August 27!

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Shopping with your besties after school, sharing photos on Superstapost, and then defending the city when justice calls…all in a day’s work as you’re living the Super Life! If Metropolis is in danger, it’s up to Super Heroes like Wonder Woman, Supergirl, & Batgirl to team up and take down the evil Super-Villains who await when DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power soars onto Nintendo Switch June 4th.

Mario items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario items are coming Animal Crossing: New Horizons: warp pipes, question mark blocks, and more in celebration of the 35th anniversary. Launches Match 1, 2021, for free.

Super Mario Bros. themed furniture and fashion items are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons! After downloading the free update on February 25, a variety of #SuperMario​ Bros. items will be available in Nook Shopping starting March 1.

Plants Vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete

Plants Vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition is coming March 19 2021.

Miitopia

Embark on an adventure where the cast and enemies are determined by you in Miitopia for Nintendo Switch! Cast your friends, family, or anyone you want in the story, then experience surprising and hilarious interactions on your quest! Launching on May 21!

Project Triangle Strategy (working title)

New Square Enix RPG. A demo version of the game will be available shortly on the eShop.

Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY, launching for Nintendo Switch in 2022, continues SQUARE-ENIX’s legacy of tactical RPGs. Featuring deep gameplay full of choices and consequences, strategically survey the battlefield to gain the upper hand.

Star Wars Hunters

Competitive free-to-play online game coming to Switch in 2021.

Get ready for an all-new squad-based, free-to-play arena combat game when Star Wars: Hunters comes to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Ninja Gaiden Collection

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1 and 2 + Razor’s Edge are scheduled for Nintendo Switch collection on June 10, 2021.

Ghost and Goblins Resurrection

Ghost and Goblins Resurrection launches February 25, 2021.

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword is coming to Nintendo Switch in a new HD version with new dual Joy-Con motion controls, and more. It launches July 16, 2021. Trailer coming soon.

New Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild information is coming later this year.

Take to the skies and discover the origins of Hyrule In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, reborn on #NintendoSwitch​! Draw your sword in this high-flying adventure with Joy-Con controllers or the newly added button-only controls. Available July 16. Pre-order today!

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has been officially announced to cap off today’s Nintendo Direct presentation. It is slated for a 2022 release date.

Splatoon 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2022! In the wake of chaos, enter the sun scorched Splatlands and the new city, Splatsville, inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. New weapons, moves, and more await, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates in the future.

More details on today’s Nintendo Direct presentation:

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.

