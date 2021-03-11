FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases fall to new lows: Leather $24, more from $20

Amazon currently offers the official Apple iPhone 12 mini Leather MagSafe Case for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, is one of the very first price cuts, and marks a new all-time low.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 mini in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more from $20.

Other official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe case deals:

While we’re talking official Apple accessories, today saw a new all-time low land on the Apple MagSafe Duo charger at $100. That’s alongside the standard MagSafe charger at $34 and other official cables from $16. Or if you’re hoping to finally get in on the iPhone 12 game, Cricket Wireless is taking up to $149 off the entire lineup when you port over an existing phone number. Check out our Apple guide for even more.

iPhone 12 mini Leather MagSafe Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before.

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, ...
Apple’s new TV show sale discounts complete series fr...
Prep for spring: Outdoor extension cables and smart Ale...
Amazon Gold Box Contigo sale has water bottles and trav...
Save up $149 on all iPhone 12 models by bringing your n...
Amazon’s 1-day internal NVMe M.2 SSD sale has 500...
Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smar...
