Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new all-time low at $100 (Save $29)

Best Buy currently offers the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $129 going rate that you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to over 22% in savings, marks only the second notable price cut, and is a new all-time low. Apple’s 2-in-1 charging pad leverages MagSafe in order to top off your iPhone 12 series device with up to 15W speeds. That pairs with a folding design as well as an integrated Apple Watch puck to streamline your nightstand charging setup and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing an Amazon all-time low on Apple’s official MagSafe Charger right now, as well. Having dropped to $34 yesterday, this provides a more simplistic way to enjoy the new magnetic wireless charging standard. You won’t get the 2-in-1 design here, but it will let you top off an iPhone 12 at 15W speeds. Get all of the details right here.

Then be sure to check out everything else in our Apple guide today, as well. Or if you’d prefer to ditch the first-party premiums, we just took a hands-on look at Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger, finding it to be a suitable option for those in search of MagSafe features at a more affordable price.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

