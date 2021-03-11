Save up $149 on all iPhone 12 models by bringing your number to Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless is currently taking up to $149 off Apple’s iPhone 12 series smartphones starting at $579.99 shipped for the iPhone 12 mini 64GB. You’ll need to bring an existing line over from another carrier and activate the handset on a $60 plan for the first month, which can then be dropped to a more affordable option afterwards. Down from the usual $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $129 in savings and is one of the very first pre-paid discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s newest smartphones.

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Head below for all of the other discounts.

Other pre-paid iPhone 12 deals:

Then be sure to swing by our Apple guide for all of the other most notable deals today. Those looking to kit out their new iPhone 12 devices can score a new all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger at $100. That’s alongside the standard MagSafe charger at $34 and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

