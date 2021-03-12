Outfit your iPhone 11/Pro/Max with official Apple cases on sale from $16

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $16. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case at $24.93. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $24.95.

Apple’s official leather cases have long been a favorite for those looking to protect their iPhone without ditching a more premium look and feel. Comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather, this cover is complemented by machined aluminum buttons and a microfiber lining inside for some added protection. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today. Head below for all of the other deals.

Official iPhone case deals today:

Then be sure to swing over to our Apple guide for even more discounts today. We just saw Apple Watch SE styles fall to the lowest prices of the year from $259 which joins all of the accessories for the latest handsets from Apple. Alongside the MagSafe Duo Charger at a new low of $100, you’ll also be able to save on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases from $20.

iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case features:

They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!