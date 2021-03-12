ASUS Chromebook Flip drops to best prices in months from $479 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering a variety of ASUS Chromebook Flip convertible laptops priced as low as $479 shipped. You’ll find the entry-level 14-inch C434 Core m3/4GB/64GB is a great choice at $479. Normally $570, this saves you $91, beats our last mention by $41, and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This Chromebook delivers a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen NanoEdge display that offers a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a laptop, in tent mode, or even as a tablet. The 3.4GHz Core m3 processor is perfect for lightweight tasks, like writing documents, watching YouTube, or browsing Facebook. You’ll find a USB-A port and dual USB-C ports here, giving you I/O for both old and new peripherals. The built-in webcam is also useful for Zoom calls during work. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other ASUS Chromebook Flip models on sale:

Don’t miss out on Google’s Pixelbook Go which is down to $799 right now. Various configurations are also on sale here, ushering in up to $150 off depending on which you pick up. We’re also tracking deals on Samsung’s 13.3-inch QLED Galaxy Book Ion, which is $400 off right now, as well as the Razer Blade Stealth at $1,300.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

