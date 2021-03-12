FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASUS Chromebook Flip drops to best prices in months from $479 (Up to $100 off)

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
$100 off From $479

Amazon is offering a variety of ASUS Chromebook Flip convertible laptops priced as low as $479 shipped. You’ll find the entry-level 14-inch C434 Core m3/4GB/64GB is a great choice at $479. Normally $570, this saves you $91, beats our last mention by $41, and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This Chromebook delivers a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen NanoEdge display that offers a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a laptop, in tent mode, or even as a tablet. The 3.4GHz Core m3 processor is perfect for lightweight tasks, like writing documents, watching YouTube, or browsing Facebook. You’ll find a USB-A port and dual USB-C ports here, giving you I/O for both old and new peripherals. The built-in webcam is also useful for Zoom calls during work. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other ASUS Chromebook Flip models on sale:

Don’t miss out on Google’s Pixelbook Go which is down to $799 right now. Various configurations are also on sale here, ushering in up to $150 off depending on which you pick up. We’re also tracking deals on Samsung’s 13.3-inch QLED Galaxy Book Ion, which is $400 off right now, as well as the Razer Blade Stealth at $1,300.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three fl...
This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventure...
Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card...
Marvel Legends 1:1 replica War Machine Helmet $80 (Reg....
ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger brings MagSafe to...
Take to the skies and record 4K stabilized footage with...
Armor All’s Car Air Purifier banishes strong odor...
Google Pixel 4a 5G arrives at new all-time low of $446 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $150

Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $150 off

From $799 Learn More
Review

Review: LEGO Hoth Microfighters assemble Empire Strikes Back action for $20

Buy now Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Arcade1Up’s epic Star Wars Arcade Machine + bench seat at $399

$399 Learn More
Reg. $200

Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with Sub, now $75 Prime shipped

$75 Learn More

Express Spring Forward Sale takes 40% off all jeans + 50% off favorites

Learn More
Capture epic clips

This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventures on a budget: $62.50 (Save 22%)

$62.50 Learn More
10% off

Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats: $50 gift card for $45 + YMMV FREE $15 Amazon credits

$45 Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter sees first discount to $341, more

Learn More