Samsung’s 13.3-inch QLED Galaxy Book Ion falls to Amazon low at $400 off

-
Amazon is offering the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Ion i7 1.8GHz/8GB/512GB for $799 shipped. Also at Walmart. With a list price of $1,199 and our last mention being $1,000, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. You’ll find a 13.3-inch QLED display here that’s powered by an i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. The built-in 512GB NVMe SSD offers blazing-fast data transfer rates and there’s ample I/O thanks to a Thunderbolt 3 port, dual USB 3.0, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6. Those with a Samsung smartphone can take advantage of reverse wireless charging built into the trackpad as well, which is quite a unique feature. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt instead for the HP 15 Laptop to save some cash. It’s $600, keeping an additional $200 in your pocket over the deal above. You’ll trade the i7 for an i5, and 512GB of storage for 256GB. However, you’ll gain a larger 15.6-inch display and a 10-key row, if that’s something you’re into.

More of a gamer? Razer’s previous-generation Blade Stealth 13 is a great option. Coming in on sale at $1,300, you’ll save $400 from its normal price. This delivers ample power with an i7 processor, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM that can be upgraded by hooking up an eGPU for additional processing capabilities.

More about Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion:

  • QLED DISPLAY – Stream, browse, and experience brilliant detail with the magic of QLED which touts virtually 100% color volume and stays vibrant even in direct sunlight
  • POWERHOUSE PROCESSOR – Enjoy minimal lag, near-instantaneous startup, and 512GB of memory with the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor
  • LONG-LASTING BATTERY – Work and stream to your heart’s content thanks to the fast-charging battery that lasts up to 22 hours

