Crosley's Voyager Vintage Turntable doubles as a Bluetooth speaker: $55 (Save 20%)

-
Crosley
20% off $55

Amazon is offering the Crosley Voyager Vintage Portable Turntable/Bluetooth Speaker for $54.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s 20% off the going rate and is easily among the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked. This belt-driven 3-speed turntable is a great piece worth adding to your bedroom, office, and more. It’s ready to play 33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records and takes things even further with a built-in Bluetooth receiver that paves the way for streaming digitally, as well. A vintage-inspired design helps ensure this unit will uplift the look of nearly any space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a place to store your records? If so, this $13 Prime shipped triangle rack is worthy of your consideration. It spans 11.3- by 7.4- by 7.1-inches and each slot is spaced 1.2 inches apart. Its versatile design is also great for holding magazines, newspapers, and the list goes on. With over 425 reviews so far, this unit is well-liked at 4.8/5 stars.

Oh, and in case you missed it, there are several other notable deals you may also be interested in. Examples include this 3-pack of flexible cable clips for $3 Prime shipped, Onkyo’s 5.1-channel all-in-one receiver system at $319, and Optoma’s 3,600-lumen projector for under $248.

Crosley Voyager Vintage Portable Turntable features:

  • Vintage-inspired, belt-driven 3-speed turntable; plays 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records
  • Built-in Bluetooth receiver allows you to stream music wirelessly to the Voyager’s stereo speakers
  • Easily plug the Voyager turntable into your existing stereo system with the RCA outputs

Amazon

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Crosley

