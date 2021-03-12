FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $3 Prime shipped tidies up your desk with three flexible cable clips (Save 40%)

JBYAMUS (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the 3-pack of its cable clips for $2.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $0.10 of the lowest price we have tracked. If the cables at your nightstand or desk could be tidied up, this set of cable clips is here to save the day. Each one features 3M peel-and-stick tape along the back that makes it a cinch to mount these wherever needed. This set consists of one clip that holds five cables and two that clasp onto three. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A quick peek at Amazon’s best-selling cable strap list will convey how difficult it is to find a price as compelling as the deal above. That being said, this 10-piece cable clip set is also $3 Prime shipped. While not as flexible, it’s hard to argue with the fact that you get more holders for the money. Just bear in mind that a majority of these only hold one or two cords.

Keep the ball rolling when perusing through today’s batch of smartphone accessory discounts priced from $7. Oh, and let’s not forget that we also found Amazon’s best-selling 13-foot raceway kit at under $15.50. And for all the gear in your garage, now’s a great time to clean it up with Keter’s #1 Amazon best-selling cabinet at under $100.

3-pack of multi-cable clips features:

  • This Cable Clip Management can conveniently organize the USB data cable, charging cable, headphone cable and other cables we use every day, keep all messy cables organized!
  • Our cord clip organizer using high-quality silicone material, soft and durable, anti-static, so this cable clip management can protect the cable from being worn every time it is pulled.
  • The paste surface of this cable clip organizer is high-strength 3M double-sided tape, which has strong adhesion and is not easy to fall off. so this Adhesive Cord Hooks can be pasted on the surface of common materials such as wood, glass, tiles, plastic and so on.

