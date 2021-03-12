This rear-view mirror is a dash cam and monitor for its bundled backup camera: $67.50 (Reg. $90)

TOGUARD Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2.5K Mirror Dual Dash + Backup Camera Kit for $67.49 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. Once set up, this kit will automatically record what’s happening on the road in 2560 x 1440 resolution. The monitor is integrated into a rear-view mirror, simplifying the amount of gear you need to get up and running. An included backup camera is streamed directly to the rear-view mirror, putting this modern upgrade in the place where it will immediately feel natural to look. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

To further convey how good the deal above is, this 1080p backup camera kit is $45 when clipping the on-page coupon. It doesn’t include dash cam capabilities and costs two-thirds of the price. That being said, it’s a best-selling solution with a lower cost that’s worth considering if it will suit your needs.

Today’s deal only scratches the surface of camera-related discounts we’ve spotted over the last couple of days. Options include a 4K action camera kit for $62.50, Aukey’s 1080p dash camera at $45.50, and Amazon’s best-selling 4K dash cam at $44 off. Be sure to also peek at Garmin’s refurbished 6.95-inch GPS device at $109.

TOGUARD 2.5K Mirror Dual Dash Cam features:

Analogy High Definition of 2560*1440p@30fps for front and 1080P rear view mirror camera presents super night vision in low light conditions, and the backup camera display with guide lines assist you safe parking. It is flexible and convenient for you to adjust the view angle by sliding your finger on the touch screen when driving or reversing.

The 2.5K Streaming Media dash cam mirror featured Full HD sharp colors IPS touch screen will synchronously display rear view viewing when car starts and present a clear and crisp video quality with high resolution in day or night.

