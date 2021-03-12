FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Garmin’s 6.95-inch GPS has offline navigation, traffic, more at $109 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

Orig. $270 $109

BuyDig is offering the Garmin DriveSmart 65T GPS for $109 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally retailed for $270 and goes for $218 at both Amazon and Best Buy right now. While your iPhone or Android likely has GPS built-in and mapping programs shipped stock, there are times when they just won’t function. Those apps normally rely on a cellular connection to download the maps, which can be problematic if you’re driving in the mountains or through tunnels. Having a dedicated GPS like this can really help in those scenarios. Plus, this model features traffic services where available to help you arrive on time. It boasts a large 6.95-inch display that makes it quite simple to see where your next turn will be. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Given how much you’re saving here, why not put a bit of that cash toward picking up a wireless backup camera? It ties into your brand-new GPS and allows it to work with a dual purpose. Coming in at $140 on Amazon, you’re still getting both devices for less than the original retail price of the GPS.

Should you opt to use your iPhone 12 for navigation, be sure to pick up ESR’s HaloLock Magnetic Charger. It’s designed to mount in your car and uses MagSafe to uphold your iPhone 12. Not only does it hold your phone, but it also powers it with 7.5W while mounted, ensuring you arrive to your destination with a fully-charged battery. It’s on sale for $26 right now, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate.

More about the Garmin DriveSmart 65T GPS:

  • Easy to use 6. 95” GPS navigator
  • Simple menus and bright, easy to see maps
  • Garmin Traffic suggests alternate routes. Backup camera compatible-yes (BC 30 or BC 40)
  • Voice activated and ability to pair with a compatible smartphone for hands free calling

