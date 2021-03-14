Save $81 on Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, now on sale for $349

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $349 shipped. Also available at B&H for $1 more. Down from $430, you’re saving nearly 20% with today’s offer matching our previous mention and coming within $20 of the Amazon low from back in December.

Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 465 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pair the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $60. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, this well-reviewed alternative is just $15 and delivers much of the same design for less.

Be sure to load up your new tablet with all of the best Android app and game deals right here. But if you’re in search of a more capable device, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Google Pixelbook Go at up to $150 off. That’s of course alongside all of the other offers in our Chromebook guide.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!