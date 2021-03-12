FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Death Worm, Unbroken Soul, Message Quest, more

It is now time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Our Android guide is filled with notable hardware deals (you’ll find the highlights listed below) and we saw a nice deal on the Android-compatible NEOGEO Arcade Pro controller this morning, but it’s now time for all of Friday’s best price drops on games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Death Worm, Unbroken Soul, Message Quest, G30 – A Memory Maze, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by all-time lows on the Samsung Galaxy Note20/Ultra at up to $500 off and the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Those deals join ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone and Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia 1 II Smartphone. Moving over to the laptop side of things, today brought a $100 price drop on the ASUS Chromebook Flip and dropped the Google Pixelbook Go up to $150. Anker just launched a new weekend sale from $14 and you’ll find even more charging gear in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Death Worm:

A-a-a-a-ah! He-e-elp! That huge terrible worm just swallowed Grandma! A-a-a-a-ah! Now it’s right behind me! Noooo!…” CRACK! It’s time to take the mind-boggling underground Monster under your control! What is he? An alien? An awakened prehistoric predator? Genetic monster? It is really not important for those unfortunate who have sunk into oblivion in his giant poisonous throat. Nothing personal – it’s just the predator’s lunch time.

